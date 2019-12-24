e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
In Bengal, truck carrying abandoned aircraft gets stuck under a bridge

The incident took place on National Highway-2 in the city. The aircraft was stuck in the middle of the road in Durgapur city in Paschim Bardhaman district.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Durgapur
A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft was stuck under a bridge in Durgapur on Tuesday.
A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft was stuck under a bridge in Durgapur on Tuesday.(ANI image)
         

A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft was stuck under a bridge in Durgapur on Tuesday.

The incident took place on National Highway-2 in the city. The aircraft was stuck in the middle of the road in Durgapur city in Paschim Bardhaman district.

 

Watch: Truck carrying abandoned India Post aircraft gets stuck under bridge

‘The truck has been stuck here since last night. The officials of India post have reached and talks are underway in the police station,” said a local present at the spot.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

