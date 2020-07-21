In big slip, hospital lets Covid-19 +ve man go home, probe ordered

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:40 IST

In a major goof-up at the Government Medical College Jagdalapur, a person was released from the hospital saying he was negative for Covid-19, but later turned out to be positive after which the patient’s village was declared as a containment zone. The district administration has sealed the village and ordered an inquiry into the issue.

Similarly, a coronavirus positive man from a different district was shown a resident of Narayanpur district triggering panic within the administration.

“A patient, who was kept in the quarantine centre of Negangar and came from some other state on April 2, was found positive. Later, the administration staff who were deployed at the quarantine centre were also kept in isolation for 14 days. On July 17, one of our staff was sent home after he was found negative but on July 18, the hospital told us that he was positive. Subsequently, we have taken all precautionary measures and sealed the village,” said Praveen Verma, deputy collector of Jagdalpur.

He further said that collector Jagdalpur has sought a report from the Dean of the Medical College.

On July 19, deputy director of Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, Jagdalpur wrote a letter to the College and expressed his displeasure over the issue. He said that these ‘mistakes’ are unfortunate.

“I have got information from the district officials because of a mistake in the detection of Covid-patient done by your department, a patient has been discharged from the quarantine centre, which can lead to spread of the disease. Second, the entry of Covid-19 patient of Bastar was shown in records of different districts... These mistakes are unfortunate,” the letter stated.

The deputy director further said that an internal inquiry will be launched so that departmental action can be taken against those responsible.

“We have ordered an inquiry over the matter. As soon as we came to know about this mistake we have sealed the village and made it a containment zone,” Rajat Bansal, Collector Jagdalpur, told Hindustan Times.

On Monday, Chhattisgarh reported a total of 173 new Covid-19 cases and the total count increased to 5,598.

Eleven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), nine Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and one Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan were among the new cases.

Of the fresh cases, 66 were reported from Raipur district, 27 from Dantewada, 22 from Janjgir-Champa, 13 from Rajnandgaon, nine from Bilaspur, eight from Durg, seven each from Bijapur and Jashpur, four from Surguja, three from Mahasamund, two each from Raigarh and Sukma districts.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, a seven-day fresh lockdown restriction will be imposed in nine urban areas of Chhattisgarh’s five districts following a spike in coronavirus cases for the past month.

In Raipur, Surguja, and Baloda Bazar districts, the lockdown will be imposed from Wednesday for the next seven days following the orders of the respective collectors.

While in the urban areas of Durg, Korba, and Bilaspur districts, the restrictions will come into effect from Thursday, state officials said.

All government, semi-government and private offices will remain closed during the re-imposition of lockdown restrictions. The public transport vehicles will remain off the roads as well.