In blow to Bengal BJP, party state youth front chief’s wife joins TMC

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:50 IST

Sujata Khan, who is the wife of the Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth front president Saumitra Khan, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

Saumitra Khan is a former TMC leader who joined the BJP in January 2019. He was the TMC’s Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur in Bankura district. He retained the seat by contesting for the BJP and was made president of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) about three months ago.

Unlike her husband, Sujata Khan did not hold any important post in the BJP.

“I observed with pain that people who are corrupt and over ambitious, those who can be called rotten apples are being herded into the BJP. There is no place for hardworking people who fight for their principles,” Sujata Khan said at the TMC headquarters in Kolkata.

She was welcomed into the party by TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Asked about her husband, she said, “Let’s not talk about my family today. But who knows whether he, too, will not join the TMC in future.”

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, the former TMC minister who joined the BJP in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday along with six other TMC MLAs and three from the Left and Congress, Sujata Khan said, “Some people are joining only to become chief minister or deputy chief minister. Dozens of people have been promised these posts. Imagine having a dozen deputy chief ministers.”

“I am happy to see the TMC going through a cleansing process and the greedy and bad apples are flocking to the BJP,” said Khan. “Only those who realized that they are not going to be fielded by the TMC in the assembly polls in 2021 are leaving the party,” she added.

“I hope wisdom will dawn on my husband soon and he will leave the BJP,” she added.

Khan’s phone was constantly engaged and he could not be contacted.

Jay Prakash Majumdar, state vice-president of the BJP, said, “Unlike Saumitra Khan, his wife does not have a history in politics. She joined politics only after they got married a few years ago. This does not have any political significance for us.”