In CBI crackdown on corruption, nationwide raids at 110 locations in 30 cases

Earlier this month, the CBI had searched premises of 13 companies and bank officials across the country for alleged bank frauds amounting to ₹1,139 crore.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency.(AFP Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at 110 places across 19 states in its probe on cases of corruption and criminal misconduct/

“In a nationwide action, CBI is today conducting searches at around 110 places in 19 States/ Union Territories. CBI has registered around 30 separate cases relating to corruption, criminal misconduct and arms smuggling etc,” said a CBI release.

The search and seizure was one of the biggest simultaneous, synchronised actions against bank loan defaulters in recent times. The CBI’s top-brass, including its director Rishi Kumar Shukla, directly monitored the countrywide action.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 12:03 IST

