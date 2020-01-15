e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / India News / In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to Jammu-Kashmir next week

In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to Jammu-Kashmir next week

The J-K visit, the first one of its kind, since August 5, when the J&K Reorganisation Bill was passed in Parliament, will be conducted between January 19 and 24, according to a person aware of the developments.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The group of ministers is expected to visit different districts in both Kashmir as well as Jammu.
The group of ministers is expected to visit different districts in both Kashmir as well as Jammu.(PTI FILE)
         

A little over five months after the Union government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and abrogated Article 370, a group of central ministers is expected to visit the UT of J&K to review the ground situation and talk about the central schemes that are now benefitting people.

According to a person aware of the developments, the visit, the first one of its kind, since August 5, 2019 when the J&K Reorganisation Bill was passed in Parliament, will be conducted between January 19 and 24.

“There is a proposal that a group of ministers will visit the UT and interact with people. They will seek feedback on the ground situation and also reach out to the people on how the move has brought changes that will benefit people at large,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

ALSO WATCH | MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark

The group of ministers is expected to visit different districts in both Kashmir as well as Jammu.

According to people aware of the developments, minister of state for home, G Kishen Reddy, law and justice minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for women and child development Smriti Irani, minister for sports and youth affairs Kiren Rijiju, Mos Finance, Anurag Thakur, culture minister Prahlad Joshi and HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal are among the ministers who are expected to be part of this outreach.

Last week, a group of at least 15 foreign envoys were taken to Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit to see the government’s efforts to restore normalcy in the region. It was the first visit by diplomats since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August last year. Envoys from the European Union (EU) were not a part of the group.

tags
top news
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news