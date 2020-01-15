In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to Jammu-Kashmir next week

india

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:22 IST

A little over five months after the Union government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and abrogated Article 370, a group of central ministers is expected to visit the UT of J&K to review the ground situation and talk about the central schemes that are now benefitting people.

According to a person aware of the developments, the visit, the first one of its kind, since August 5, 2019 when the J&K Reorganisation Bill was passed in Parliament, will be conducted between January 19 and 24.

“There is a proposal that a group of ministers will visit the UT and interact with people. They will seek feedback on the ground situation and also reach out to the people on how the move has brought changes that will benefit people at large,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

ALSO WATCH | MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark

The group of ministers is expected to visit different districts in both Kashmir as well as Jammu.

According to people aware of the developments, minister of state for home, G Kishen Reddy, law and justice minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for women and child development Smriti Irani, minister for sports and youth affairs Kiren Rijiju, Mos Finance, Anurag Thakur, culture minister Prahlad Joshi and HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal are among the ministers who are expected to be part of this outreach.

Last week, a group of at least 15 foreign envoys were taken to Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit to see the government’s efforts to restore normalcy in the region. It was the first visit by diplomats since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August last year. Envoys from the European Union (EU) were not a part of the group.