In Chhattisgarh, 3 doctors booked for negligence in operating on 5-year-old
- According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
The Chhattisgarh police have booked three doctors, including a government hospital surgeon, for alleged negligence in operating on a 5-year-old boy who died after the surgery in the state’s Korba district, police said on Tuesday.
“The accused doctors have been booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and we have also formed a committee which will probe the matter. No arrests have been made so far,” said Abhishek Meena, Superintendent of Police, Korba district.
As per the FIR, Dr Prabhat Panigrahi, surgeon at the district hospital, and Dr Pratikdhar Sharma and Dr Jyoti Shrivastav were booked on Sunday based on the complaint of Manoj Kevat, the father of the deceased child identified as Divyasnh.
According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
Later, Dr Panigrahi told them that the child needed urgent surgery and fixed the operation at Ayushman Nursing Home, a private hospital, citing the government hospital lacks adequate facilities, the complainant said.
On January 9, during the surgery, Dr Panigrahi and Dr Sharma were present inside the operation theatre in Ayushman Nursing Home and Dr Shrivastav was also there, he said.
“When I asked Dr Panigrahi about the health condition of my son, he said the boy has stopped breathing. Meanwhile, without consulting me, they shifted the child to another private hospital where doctors said that the child was brought in a serious condition and passed away,” Kevat said in the complaint.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition welcomes top court order, urges Centre to repeal laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers’ protest: Govt in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for mega inoculation drive, vaccines reach 14 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House panel may summon FB on WhatsApp privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will stand ground at LAC, says army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays farm laws, sets up committee to hear all sides
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People won’t be given vaccine choice: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine vials land in city, Serum moves 6.4m doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dawood Ibrahim's group enjoying 'five-star hospitality': Jaishankar
- Without naming either Pakistan or China, Jaishankar said some countries are “clearly guilty” of supporting terrorism and providing financial assistance and safe havens to terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panellists have been in favour of new laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If protected, Aravallis can support rich biodiversity: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fatalities will increase if courts open for physical hearing': CJI
- The bench cited instances of High Courts which had to close down after resuming physical courts as Covid-19 began to spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts surprised by stay before validity test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm leaders refuse to appear before panel, stick to hard line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 liters of country liquor destroyed in Andhra's Krishna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox