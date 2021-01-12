In Chhattisgarh, 3 doctors booked for negligence in operating on 5-year-old

The Chhattisgarh police have booked three doctors, including a government hospital surgeon, for alleged negligence in operating on a 5-year-old boy who died after the surgery in the state’s Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

“The accused doctors have been booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and we have also formed a committee which will probe the matter. No arrests have been made so far,” said Abhishek Meena, Superintendent of Police, Korba district.

As per the FIR, Dr Prabhat Panigrahi, surgeon at the district hospital, and Dr Pratikdhar Sharma and Dr Jyoti Shrivastav were booked on Sunday based on the complaint of Manoj Kevat, the father of the deceased child identified as Divyasnh.

According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.

Later, Dr Panigrahi told them that the child needed urgent surgery and fixed the operation at Ayushman Nursing Home, a private hospital, citing the government hospital lacks adequate facilities, the complainant said.

On January 9, during the surgery, Dr Panigrahi and Dr Sharma were present inside the operation theatre in Ayushman Nursing Home and Dr Shrivastav was also there, he said.

“When I asked Dr Panigrahi about the health condition of my son, he said the boy has stopped breathing. Meanwhile, without consulting me, they shifted the child to another private hospital where doctors said that the child was brought in a serious condition and passed away,” Kevat said in the complaint.