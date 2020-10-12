e-paper
In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, 19-year-old abducted and gang-raped; two held

According to a press release issued by Jashpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Balaji Rao, the incident took place on October 9, when the victim was returning from her relatives’ house.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:03 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men at a village in Jashpur district, police said on Monday.

Two of the accused have been arrested on Sunday while another is still at large, they said.

According to a press release issued by Jashpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Balaji Rao, the incident took place on October 9, when the victim was returning from her relatives’ house.

Police claimed that the accused identified as Arun Lakra (33), Sushil Chauhan (37) and Firoj Bek allegedly abducted and raped the victim.

Subsequently, the girl went missing and on the following morning she was found unconscious outside her village.

“The family admitted the victim to a hospital and when she gained consciousness she narrated the incident. Based on her statement, a case of kidnapping was registered against the three accused. However, when her medical examination revealed that she was sexually assaulted, Section 376D (gang-rape) of the IPC was also added in the case,” the district police statement said.

