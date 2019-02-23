In crackdown in Kashmir, JLKF chief Yasin Malik, Jamaat leaders detained

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik was detained in Srinagar Friday night, ahead of the hearing on Article 35A in Supreme Court which is likely to take place on Monday.

Malik who is also part of the Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) was detained in a police station.

On February 11, the Jammu and Kashmir government had sought adjournment of hearing on the contentious Article 35 A case in the Supreme Court.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir govt seeks adjournment of hearing on Art 35A

About two dozen people associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami were also arrested from central, north and south Kashmir as part of a crackdown after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 troopers in Pulwama on February 14.

Police have so far not commented on the detentions.

The Jamaat-e-Islami termed the move a “well-designed conspiracy to pave way for further uncertainty in the region”.

“During the intervening night of 22-23 February, 2019 police and other forces agencies launched mass arrest drive and raided many houses in the Valley wherein dozens of its central and district level leaders have been arrested,” it said in a statement.

Those detained included its chief (Ameer Jama’at) Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali (spokesperson), Ghulam Qadir Lone (former secretary general) and dozens more, it said.

Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any more detentions.

Also read: J&K Governor withdraws, downgrades security of 18 separatist leaders

Earlier this week, the government withdrew the security cover of separatist leaders in Kashmir.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 08:40 IST