e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan

From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan

A senior government official told Hindustan Times that Doordarshan National, DD News, All India Radio and Kashir channels had been told to include these territories in its daily weather bulletins along with other places in the country.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doordarshan’s weather bulletin will have forecasts for Mirpur and Muzaffarabad in Occupied Kashmir and Gilgit in Northern Areas.
Doordarshan’s weather bulletin will have forecasts for Mirpur and Muzaffarabad in Occupied Kashmir and Gilgit in Northern Areas.(REUTERS)
         

State-run broadcaster Doordarshan will start including weather forecasts for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Northern Areas from Friday, a move designed to deliver a daily message to Islamabad that it was holding on to these territories illegally.

A senior government official told Hindustan Times that Doordarshan National, DD News, All India Radio and Kashir channels had been told to include these territories in its daily weather bulletins along with other places in the country. Doordarshan’s Kashmir channel is telecast in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Doordarshan’s weather bulletin will have forecasts for Mirpur and Muzaffarabad in Occupied Kashmir and Gilgit in Northern Areas.

“The step will also be a constant reminder to the Imran Khan government and its few supporters that India will not allow Islamabad to take any steps to legitimise its illegal occupation,” said a senior government official.

The decision coincided with New Delhi’s strong protests this week over the order of Pakistan’s top court that provided for setting up a caretaker administration in Gilgit-Baltistan to hold fresh elections.

India claims the whole of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Gilgit-Baltistan region, which was given near-provincial status by the Pakistan government in 2009.

Also Watch: ‘They want riots...’: PoK activist on Pakistan bid to hold Gilgit Baltistan polls

In January 2019, Pakistan’s top court had ruled that its powers extended to “Gilgit-Baltistan” provoking sharp protest from New Delhi, which declared “the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’, has been, is and shall remain an integral part of India”.

Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court went a step further and allowed the government to amend the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 to set up a caretaker administration in the region to conduct fresh elections. The order was issued in response to a petition filed by the Imran Khan government.

Also Read: First CPEC and now China’s Covid-19: Gilgit-Baltistan’s growing woes | Opinion

On May 4, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a demarche, a formal diplomatic note, on a senior Pakistan diplomat stationed in the national capital.

New Delhi said neither Islamabad nor its judiciary had any locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it.

“India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” the written protest read.

tags
top news
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper