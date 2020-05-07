e-paper
Areas under PoK now in IMD’s forecast

The IMD has started including Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 20:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh
New Delhi
The development assumes significance as New Delhi has been of a position that the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir belongs to India.
The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre has started including cities under Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in its forecasts, a departure from its earlier format, officials said on Thursday.

The IMD has started including Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Department that gives forecast for the northwest meteorological division of the IMD. IMD Director General M Mohapatra said they have been mentioning areas under PoK under its daily weather bulletin ever since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in the two union territories August last year.

However, officials said it’s now being mentioned explicitly under the Jammu and Kashmir subdivision.

These cities of PoK have now found a place in the overall forecast of the northwest division. The northwest division consists of nine sub-divisions – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-Chandigarh-Haryana, Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and west Rajasthan.

The inclusion of Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan in the forecast comes amid Pakistan’s Supreme Court allowing elections in Gilgit-Baltistan this week. India had strongly reacted to the development.

Sources added that internally, it was pointed out that since IMD has been mentioning these cities under the PoK in its daily national weather bulletin and also the local bulletins, they should also find a place in the forecasts of the RMC.

Mohapatra said that the IMD, being the World Meteorological Department nominated Regional Meteorological Centre, provides severe weather warnings to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan detailing forecasts for the next five days.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
