In defence of Himanta Biswa's 'Hussain Obama', Jay Panda's attack on ‘Barry’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at the centre of a raging controversy for his veiled reference to former US president Barack Obama as he said that there were many 'Hussain Obama in India itself'. BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda supported Himanta Biswa's statement and referring Obama as 'Barry', he said real Indians give robust replies. "Besides Barry’s track record on Islamic countries (pretty gross), don’t forget his initial attempt as President to genuflect to China for a G2 compact. All that might fly over the heads of ecosystem madamoiselles who are in too much of a flutter at our CMs daring to refer to Barry’s middle name," Jay Panda tweeted. After Himanta Biswa's attack, BJP vice president Jay Panda said 'Barry’s' track record on Islamic countries is 'pretty gross'.

In an interview with CNN, former US president Barack Obama said if he had a conversation with Pm Modi, he would have raised the issue of the rights of the ethnic minorities in India. India may start pulling apart if their rights are not protected, Barack Obama would have told PM Modi, he said in the interview.

BJP leader Jay Panda said there is a chronology worth understanding behind Barack Obama's statement on India. First, Joe Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator and then treated PM Modi to rare honours to boost US-India ties to the next level, Jay Panda said. "What a ‘coincidence’ that Barry waited till that very moment before raining on the parade, by bizarrely trying to equate India’s record on minorities (see Pew et al) to China’s," the BJP leader said.

"Considering Barry was none too subtle about threatening us with another partition, it’s time to call for the smelling salts to protect the ecosystem’s sensitivities, as real Indians give him ever more robust replies…" Jay Panda added.

What did Barack Obama say?

“If I had a conversation with Mr Modi – who I know well – part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we have seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. That would be contrary to the interests of India,” Barack Obama said during PM Modi's US visit.

What is the row over ‘Hussain Obama’?

Following Obama's statement, a journalist tweeted wondering whether Assam Police is on its way to Washington to arrest Obama, going by its record of arresting opposition leaders in other states. "There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities," Himanta tweeted.

