In Delhi, 22-year-old stabbed to death for trying to resist snatching

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death on the Ring Road across the street from Defence Colony police station in south Delhi on Saturday night, allegedly for resisting an attempt to snatch his cellphone. Two persons, one of whom investigators suspect may be a minor, have been apprehended, the police said.

The victim, identified as Shyam Bodh Sah, a chef at a restaurant in Defence Colony, was cycling back home after work when he was stopped by the two suspects in front of a subway exit, police said.

“He may have been desperate to save his cellphone because he purchased it two years ago using his bonus money and could not afford a new one,” said Shyam’s cousin, Ramlakhan Sah, an assistant at a pharmacy.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Vijay Kumar said that the two suspects were apprehended hours after the crime from a park, close to the murder spot. The knife used in the murder was recovered from them, the DCP said.

We have identified one of the suspects by his first name Rahul (23) and we think the other may be a minor, DCP Kumar added.

The suspects initially tried to “mislead” the police by claiming that they stabbed Shyam because he accidentally hit one of them with his bicycle.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 06:55 IST