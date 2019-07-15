Techie stabbed to death in Delhi for resisting robbery

A 39-year-old IT professional was stabbed to death inside a car for resisting a robbery by a gang that used a woman as “bait” in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The body of the victim, Bhupender Birdi, was found in a semi-naked condition with stab wounds inside the car, said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west).

The police have nabbed three of the four suspects, including a woman who allegedly claimed to be a minor but whose Aadhaar card shows her to be over 18. “We are checking her school records to ascertain her age,” said the DCP.

The police said they will continue to question the nabbed suspects to know how long they had been extorting from people using the modus operandi and whether they had physically harmed more people.

Father to a 10-year-old boy, Birdi lived in Saiyyad village in Paschim Vihar. “His parents have passed away and he was recently divorced,” said the DCP.

On Saturday, Birdi left his home after telling his relatives that he was going to attend a job interview with a multinational firm in Gurugram.

Police said sometime late in the night, a young woman befriended him. “The woman was being used as bait by her three-four male associates,” said the DCP.

While the duo was in a Honda Amaze car, the woman’s three associates allegedly barged into the vehicle and threatened to implicate Birdi in a fake case. “They took Birdi’s iPhone and handbag and asked him to give them money. When he resisted, they stabbed him to death,” said the officer.

