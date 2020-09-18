In Delhi, Yediyurappa says Karnataka cabinet expansion after nod from party

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:00 IST

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who was in Delhi after six months on Friday, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to him to expedite the release of money from the National Disaster Response Fund. In another meeting with party president JP Nadda, the chief minister discussed the state cabinet expansion as well.

Meeting the PM, the CM made a plea to revise the items and norms of assistance from NDRF for the current year itself to ensure timely and adequate assistance to those affected by floods in the state. Twenty two of the 30 districts in the state have been affected by floods and the state has sought assistance of Rs 8,071 crore in this regard.

Yediyurappa also urged PM Modi to declare Upper Krishna II and Upper Bhadra as national projects. The Karnataka CM also appealed for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects, including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala, to fully utilise water allotted to the state’s share. This was a request he reiterated to the union minister for forest and climate change Prakash Javadekar when he met him later in the evening.

The Karnataka CM also invited PM Modi to virtually inaugurate the Bengaluru tech Summit on November 19. The highlight of the visit though was Yediyurappa’s discussions with party President JP Nadda. The CM said that while he was keen to expand the cabinet before the assembly session starts on September 21, he was awaiting directions from the party high command.

“About cabinet expansion, I have had a detailed chat with our party president. He has said he will discuss the issue with the Prime Minister,” said Yediyurappa. Asked whether it would be a cabinet reshuffle or expansion, Yediyurappa said: “Depends on the directions I get from the party high command.”

Earlier in the day, the CM dismissed Congress’s attack on his son Vijayendra acting as a ‘super CM’ as untrue and false.

He also said that not much should be read into the recent meeting between him and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy.

“We have a majority of our own. Why would we require anybody’s help? It was just a courtesy call from him, seeking funds for some of the JDS legislators constituencies,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, a number of BJP legislators threw their hat into the cabinet ring, saying that they are aspirants to be inducted into the ministry.

MP Renukacharya, Appachu Ranjan, MP Kumaraswamy, Umesh Katti, G Thippa Reddy, AH Vishwanath, MTB Nagaraj, among others, have said that they are aspirants for a ministerial berth. The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant. Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 members of cabinet, including the CM.