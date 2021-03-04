IND USA
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

In Dhaka, Jaishankar stresses India's help during coronavirus pandemic

Jaishankar is in Bangladesh to prep for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the neighbouring country later this month.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday lauded the partnership between India Bangladesh during the coronavirus pandemic and highlighted the help New Delhi has extended to the neighbouring country. “This is a difficult time for all of us because of Covid. For us, it was important that we are partnering with you in your health and economic recovery. The largest number of vaccines shipped by India to any foreign country so far - nine million - has been to Bangladesh,” Jaishankhar said during his day-long visit to Dhaka, according to news agency ANI. 

After meeting his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, the foreign minister tweeted that the two held comprehensive discussions on bilateral ties. “Noted our steady progress, even during COVID. Shared my thoughts on the relationship & its prospects with the press,” he added. 

Jaishankar also pushed for 'no crime no death border' objective over the issue of killings along the border with Bangladesh. “Many of the deaths are fairly deep inside India. We discussed it as neighbours and friends and agreed that our objective should be 'no crime no death border'. If we can get it right, we can address the problem effectively,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. 

The external affairs minister also discussed the issue of the Teesta river and said that the two nations’ water resources secretaries will meet soon over it, according to ANI. He asserted that India’s position on the issue has not changed. 

Jaishankar is in Bangladesh to prep for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the neighbouring country later this month. The Prime Minister will visit Bangladesh to participate in celebrations on March 26 marking 50 years of the country’s independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations. This will be his first foreign visit since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. His earlier trip to Bangladesh in March last year was cancelled due to the pandemic.

