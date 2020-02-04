In first cadaveric transplant in Odisha, woman’s kidneys save two lives

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:11 IST

In the first-ever cadaveric transplant in Odisha, doctors harvested two kidneys from a 22-year-old brain dead woman in a Bhubaneswar hospital and transplanted them on to two end-stage renal patients.

While one of the kidneys was transplanted on a 35-year-old man who was admitted in the same private hospital where the woman was admitted, the other one was transported about 30 km for transplantation on a 31-year-old renal patient in Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Doctors in Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital where one of the kidneys was transplanted early Tuesday morning, waited with bated breath as the organs were taken out from Priyankarani Patra, a 22-year-old woman of Ganjam district, declared brain dead on Monday night. Patra was returning home with her family on January 26 from a marriage in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district when a truck collided against their car leaving her seriously injured. She was initially admitted in a government hospital in Berhampur town and later admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where she was declared brain dead on Monday.

“It was a challenging job for us as we had to transplant in the body of the 31-year-old man within 6 hours of harvesting. We got the kidney at 4.30 am today and by 7.30 am, the operation was over. I salute the woman whose kidney helped save the life of a young man,” said Dr Datteswar Hota, head of Urology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Both the patients were stable after the transplants.

“This was the first cadaveric transplantation in the State. We were waiting for this opportune moment as more and more people would now come forward to pledge their organs for harvesting after death. In SCB Medical College alone 200 people come to us every month looking for kidney transplantation. But not more than 10 kidney transplantation operations are done in the State,” said Dr Hota. In India every year over 152,000 people are diagnosed to have end-stage renal failure needing renal transplantation.

While Khirod Sahoo, the man who received one of the kidneys lay sedated after operation, his mother Mithila Sahoo offered a little prayer for the donor. “My son was undergoing dialysis since last 8 months as both his kidneys had failed. We were worried sick over finding a donor for him. The woman has saved my son’s life,” said Sahoo.

The first cadaveric kidney transplant in India was carried out in Sri Ramachandra medical college of Tamil Nadu which was the first State to ratify the Transplantation of Human Organs Act in 1995. While skin, blood vessels and cornea can be harvested within a few hours of a person’s cardiac death, vital organs like liver, kidney, heart and pancreas need to be harvested when the person’s brain stem is dead but heart is functional. Such patients cannot breathe on their own but can be kept alive through ventilator.

On Monday, doctors at the private hospital where Priyankarani was admitted after the January 26 accident, had told the family that there was little chance of survival. “She had become brain dead and it was a just a matter of time before all her vital organs stopped functioning. I then decided not to waste any time and offered to donate the vital organs of my wife,” said Samir, husband of Priyankarani. Her father-in-law V Dharmaraju who organises blood donation camps in Ganjam, too supported his son’s decision.

“We thought it was the best way she could continue to even after her death,” Dharmaraju said.

With the cadaveric transplantation of Monday, Odisha became the 18th State in the country to have the facility for organ transplantation. While cadaveric transplantation is a regular affair in 17 other states of the country, it did not take place in Odisha as the Odisha State Organ and Transplant Organization had not been approved till July last year. The organ retrieval hospital and transplantation hospitals were also not registered under Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act 2011 till November last year.

“The bureaucratic red-tapism had delayed the whole process. Besides there is not much awareness about organ donation,” said Pravas Acharya, who has been running an organ donation awareness NGO called Body and Organ Donation Initiative since 2012. Acharya through his effort has enrolled 23000 people pledging to donate their organs after death.

Acharya said the other vital organs of the deceased woman’s body such as heart, lungs, pancreas and liver could have been harvested but Odisha govt did not have any coordination with Regional Organ and Transplant Organization in Kolkata for transplant of other organs.

“There may not have been any demand for such organs in Odisha hospitals, but patients in other hospitals outside the State may have been given. The State government also needs to create green corridor to the nearest airport so that the organs can be transported without any delay. We are still lacking in coordinated efforts and seriousness,” said Acharya.

To boost to organ donations, Odisha government in November last year had announced an award in the name of Sukanta Sethi, a 22-year-old Odia youth in Surat whose family donated his heart, liver and kidneys to six persons after a road accident that left him brain dead.