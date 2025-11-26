In first meet, Nitish cabinet resolves to create 10 million jobs, defence corridor and tech hubs in Bihar

Patna : The new Nitish Kumar-led Bihar cabinet, in its first meeting on Tuesday, approved key proposals, including the creation of 10 million jobs over the next five years, developing a defence corridor and technological hubs among others. Nitish Kumar sets five-year target of 10 million jobs as Bihar clears major development push(HT photo)

The cabinet also gave its nod to the inaugural session of the state’s 18th legislative assembly, which is set to commence on December 1. During the five-day session, pro-tem speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav will administer the oath to the newly elected legislators.

In a post on X after the cabinet meeting, CM Kumar said that employment has been his government’s priority. “For the next 5 years (2025-30), we have set a target of providing jobs and employment to 1 crore (10 million) youth,” he said in Hindi.

The Janata Dal (United) chief said that the state will be developed as a new “technology hub of eastern India”. “For this, a defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capability centres, mega tech city, and fintech city will be established in Bihar, and a comprehensive action plan will be prepared to weave a network of industries, with schemes being implemented accordingly, he added.

Addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Kumar, chief secretary Pratyay Amrit said the focus of the discussion was on boosting agro-industrial revival and creating jobs. “The government approved the proposal for establishing 25 new sugar mills across the state. This comes alongside plans to revive nine shuttered mills,” he said. It also greenlit the creation of 11 new townships with modernised infrastructure and enhanced livability.

Amrit said the cabinet approved the establishment of an AI mission to make Bihar a front-runner in the field.