In flaunting political hues, UPSRTC buses flout its own colour code

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has been changing the colour hues after every election, painting them in shades matching that of the ruling party — all in violation of the colours prescribed by the rule, cream and blue.

In the last 20 years, the buses have been painted blue during Mayawati-led BSP’s reign and red and green while Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav was in power. Soon after the BJP won the elections in March 2017, the many of the buses started donning saffron.

“UPSRTC authorities have developed an uncanny tendency to paint buses in colours matching with those of the flags of the political party in power in the state on their own or at the behest of the government,” admitted a transport department officer, not willing to be named.

According to him, section 110 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles’ Rules, 1998, prescribes definite colour codes for UPSRTC buses (cream and blue), postal department vehicles (red) and police vehicles (blue and red or deep khakhi).

“While the postal and police departments stick to the colour codes prescribed for them, the UPSRTC does not do so,” sources said.

However, minister of state for transport (independent charge) Swatantra Dev Singh said he was not aware of rules prescribing colour codes for the UPSRTC buses. “I will find out and discuss with officials,” he said over phone from Agra.

Interestingly, a day before the cabinet approved colour codes for various public transport vehicles, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had flagged off 51 Kumbh shuttle buses — all painted in saffron. And the UPSRTC has been asked to operate 500 such buses during the Kumbh, beginning January.

The transport body, which has a fleet strength of around 12,000 vehicles, also started plying low-fare buses painted in saffron with white and green stripes.

Operated as a shuttle service between villages/towns and district headquarters, they have been named ‘Sankalp’ service.

An official pointed out that the blue painted during Mayawati’s rule was partially closer to the prescribed colour code, but it was “because of the coincidence that the BSP’s flag colour”. Back then, the BSP’s tagline, “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya,” was also written overbuses.

Under the Samajwadi Party (SP) government in 2012, these low-farebuses were named ‘Lohia Gramin Bus Seva’ after SP icon and noted socialist Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

While the blue ones were repainted during the SP regime, many red and green buses are still operational.

“The UPSRTC’s fleet, in fact, presents a bouquet of variegated colours, with buses of different segments coming in different colours,” said sources, referring to the various other colour combinations of the buses.

