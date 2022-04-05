In Himachal Pradesh, Satyendar Jain takes 'freebies' jibe at AAP's critics

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on Tuesday took a dig at those who criticise his party for "freebies", but they eventually end up "copying the AAP" (schemes). Addressing a press conference in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, who is Delhi health minister and also the AAP's Himachal Pradesh in-charge, said, “First they shout ‘free-free’, and then they try to copy us later. Everyone is trying to copy us. They admit that they cannot beat AAP’s standards, but they still copy us with whatever little they can.”

“The AAP is dedicated to public welfare, while other political leaders are busy ensuring their personal welfare,” he added.

Jain also said if the Centre could provide 400-500 units of free electricity to ministers, then why can't the AAP government provide 300 units of free electricity to the general public.

Jain also announced Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. “People are tired of the BJP and Congress, now it's time to give a chance to the AAP,” he said.

After the landslide victory in the recently held elections in Punjab, the AAP is looking to increase its footprint across the country.

The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for November 2022 to elect 68 members. The AAP has announced it will contest all the seats.

In March, several Congress members in the state had switched to the AAP in the presence of Jain ahead of polls. The AAP claimed that they were inspired by Kejriwal’s model of governance. “The party is receiving an overwhelmingly spectacular response from throughout Himachal Pradesh and people are ready to vote for change,” Jain had said.