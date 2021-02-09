In his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad refers to Pakistan

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Tuesday said that he was among the fortunate people who have never been to Pakistan and that he is proud to be an Indian Muslim. Azad had earlier received a wholehearted adieu from leaders across the political spectrum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the Congress leader had distinguished himself in Parliament and was not only concerned about the party but also cared about the country.

“I am among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim,” Azad said during his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha. The veteran Congress leader is set to retire from the Upper House on February 15 along with three other leaders from Jammu and Kashmir - Shamsher Singh, Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz.

Talking about his first public meeting in Sopore as Jammu and Kashmir’s chief minister, the 71-year old Azad cited his remarks where he stated that his government would be for the people and he would feel ashamed if any of his ministers did justice on the basis of religion, caste or the political party. Azad also thanked former prime minister late Indira Gandhi and politician late Sanjay Gandhi in his speech, saying he was able to reach this platform because of them.

PM Modi during his farewell to Azad got emotional as he remembered a terrorist attack in which some people from Gujarat were stuck in J-K. He said that Azad constantly followed up and was concerned about the people. “I will never forget Shri Azad’s efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family member,” the Prime Minister said.

Requesting the Congress leader to remain in the house, Union minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale said that he was ready to bring Azad back if the Congress party wouldn’t do it. “You should return to the House. If Congress doesn’t bring you back, then, we are ready to do it. This House needs you,” Athawale said.