A salute, effusive praise in PM's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday bid farewell to senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and three other Rajya Sabha members, whose terms are expiring on February 15. While PM Modi effusively praised all the four MPs, it was the personal equation with Azad that he stressed upon and even broke down during his farewell speech. The Prime Minister's tribute to Azad also featured a salute as the outgoing Congress MP acknowledged the gesture.
Also Read | PM Modi's farewell speech for 4 outgoing RS members: Top quotes
PM Modi said he valued Azad as a friend and his doors would always be open to the outgoing leader of the opposition. Speaking about Azad, the Prime Minister said that he was ‘worried’ that whoever succeeds the senior Congress MP will have big boots to fill. “Whoever succeeds Ghulam Nabi Ji will face great difficulties in matching up to him. This is because while Azad Ji was concerned about his party, he was equally concerned about the House and the country,” PM Modi said, adding that he also places the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is also a member of the Upper House, in this ‘category.’
Azad is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.
The Prime Minister then recalled a meeting of floor leaders he was to chair during the coronavirus crisis. The same day, PM Modi recalled, he got a call from Azad and quoted the Congress leader as saying, “It’s good what you are doing Modi Ji, but please also call a meeting of leaders of all parties.” “I did what he advised me to do,” he said. PM Modi also remarked that he felt ‘delighted’ that Azad, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, gave him the idea to do so.
Also Read | PM Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, slips in 'G-23' taunt at Congress
Among other instances, the Prime Minister recalled the time when both he and Azad were chief ministers of Gujarat and J&K respectively. Remarking how tourists from Gujarat constitute a large number of visitors to the Valley, he recalled he recalled a terror attack in which eight people from his home state lost their lives. “Ghulam Nabi Ji was the first to call me up. That call was not just to inform me, he couldn’t control his tears on the phone,” PM Modi said, his voice breaking down.
Also Read | Cong looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya Sabha
He continued after sipping a glass of water. “That night Azad Ji called me up and expressed his concern like one would for his family.”
Besides Azad, the other three retiring Rajya Sabha MPs are Shamsher Singh Manhas of PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP's) Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Nazir Ahmad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overall Covid-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMMK leader gets notice on MGR's foster children's plea after Sasikala's return
- MGR's foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Toll rises to 31 after 5 bodies recovered, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD(S) leader elected chairperson of Karnataka legislative council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies and state monitoring situation in Uttarakhand: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad refers to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Misinformation may hit vaccination drive: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani virtual meet today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre
- PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army trains two dogs to sniff out Covid-19 on the basis of urine, sweat samples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC grants protection to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A salute, effusive praise in PM's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi-Ghani virtual meet today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox