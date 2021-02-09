Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to the four outgoing members of the Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister said Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shamsher Singh, Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz, all from Jammu and Kashmir, played a vital role in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. “Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend,” PM Modi said.

Here are five things that Prime Minister Modi said during his speech in the Upper House:

1. On Ghulam Nabi Azad: “Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House,” the Prime Minister said.

2. On camaraderie in Parliament: “Before I entered electoral politics, I met Ghulam Nabi Azad ji. He told the reporters that while you may see us fight on TV debates, under the roof of this house, we are family. I will never forget that.”

Read more: Address fears over DNA technology bill in Parliament and outside: Panel to govt

3. Bidding farewell to Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz: “I recall my numerous interactions with Shri Nazir Ahmed Laway and Shri Mohammad Fayaz. Their passion towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress is noteworthy.”

4. On Shamsher Singh Manhas: “About Shri Shamsher Singh Manhas... Where do I begin? I have worked with him for years. We have travelled on scooters together while working to strengthen our Party. His attendance record in the House is admirable. He was MP when key decisions were made relating to Jammu and Kashmir.”

Read more: Govt planning to bring privilege notice against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for allegation raised against former CJI

5. On Pranab Mukherjee: “I will never forget Shri Azad’s efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members.”