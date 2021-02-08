Praising Ghulam Nabi Azad, PM Modi slips in 'G-23' taunt at Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked out veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for special praise in Parliament while taking a swipe at the grand old party’s ongoing internal churning regarding the leadership issue and the letter controversy.
Replying in the Rajya Sabha to a debate on the President’s budget session speech, PM Modi drew attention to Azad’s easy manner and his comments on his native Jammu and Kashmir and the recent local polls.
“Ghulam Nabi ji always speaks decently, never uses foul language. We should learn this from him, I respect him for it. He praised elections held in J&K... I believe your party will take it in right spirit, and not make the mistake of doing opposite by listening to suggestions of G-23,” said the PM, referring the term for a group of 23 in the Congress who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi last year demanding changes in the organisation.
Read more: ‘Working for small farmers’, says PM Modi amid farm stir, hit outs at ‘new FDI’
Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was one of the signatories to that letter.
Before Azad, the PM singled out another Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa and panned him.
"Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it, he is just one step away from it. But he didn't go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too," remarked PM Modi.
Watch: PM Modi responds to ‘democracy under threat in India’ narrative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, CPI-M move adjournment motion notice in LS for repeal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert team to assess Uttarakhand glacial burst using satellite images: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Poonawalla urges CJI to take cognisance of suspension of internet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To remove all those handicaps,' PM Modi quotes Manmohan Singh on farm reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslim community in Faizabad donates for Ayodhya Ram Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Praising Ghulam Nabi Azad, PM Modi slips in 'G-23' taunt at Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BSF guns down intruder from Pakistan along J&K border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur: Hailstorm in some hill villages, residents hope for bountiful harvest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Credit to India, not govt’: In RS, PM Modi hails fight against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sena need not lie about what happened in Balasaheb’s room: Sanjay Raut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF guns down Pakistani intruder along border in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 'FDI', 'naraz fufi ji' to swipe at Derek O'Brien: PM Modi's top quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli flood: Rescue ops on via 2nd tunnel at Tapovan, over 30 feared trapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working for small farmers’, says PM Modi amid farm stir, hit outs at ‘new FDI’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox