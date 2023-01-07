In Jharkhand, Amit Shah accuses CM Soren of 'greed of vote bank politics'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Jharkhand, on Saturday sharpened attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren as he accused him of "greed of vote bank politics". "The Chief Minister of the state is a tribal but this government is anti-tribal. During their tenure, corruption peaked; the time for middlemen and grabbers of tribal land came," the Union Home Minister said while addressing the party's Vikas Mahasankalp rally.

His visit to the state comes amid a protest by the Jain community against the development of a Jain pilgrimage site in Jharkhand Parasnath’s as a tourist attraction. The central government has stayed the move but two priests have died in a week amid demonstrations.

"I have got along with me a long list of development work. I want to ask Hemant Bhai... what has he done apart from indulging into vote bank politics and ignoring the benefit of the tribals. This time people in the state want to change the useless and corrupt government," Amit Shah further said in Chaibasa where he was addressing the event. His remarks come months after the Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple the coalition government in Jharkhand via "Operation Lotus" - a term that the opposition has used against the BJP in reference to alleged attempts to buy the loyalties of members of legislative assembly. The grand old party is the coalition partner of Soren's JMM in the state.

Jharkhand is one of the many states where elections are due in the next two years. The BJP already seems to be warming up for the preparation and Shah's jibes at the Chief Minister on Saturday were a preview of a political fight that will intensify in coming months.

"The state government cannot simply loot the funds being sent by (Prime Minister Narnedra) Modi ji for the development of tribals. We condemn the heinous sin of land grab that is being committed here and the Bharatiya Janata Party will fight against it," Shah said on Saturday.

