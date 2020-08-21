e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa orders probe into suicide of Covid warrior

In Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa orders probe into suicide of Covid warrior

The doctor was allegedly under intense work pressure in spite of not taking a day off for the last six months due to Covid-19 related work, according to colleagues and family members.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:29 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Dr Nagendra had died by suicide at his residence in Alanhalli of Najangud taluk on Thursday night.
Dr Nagendra had died by suicide at his residence in Alanhalli of Najangud taluk on Thursday night.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ordered an inquiry into the suicide of Dr SR Nagendra, a taluk health officer of Nanjangud in Mysore district. The probe was ordered after the Karnataka Employees Union claimed that the health officer was facing work pressure and mental harassment from the Zilla Panchayat CEO P K Mishra.

The doctor was allegedly under intense work pressure in spite of not taking a day off for the last six months due to Covid-19 related work, according to colleagues and family members. Dr Nagendra had died by suicide at his residence in Alanhalli of Najangud taluk on Thursday night.

Physicians, nurses, other ancillary health workers, and Covid warriors had gone on a flash strike demanding justice for Dr Nagendra and action against his superiors. KPCC president DK Shivakumar had also hit out at the state government and alleged that a cover-up was being done in the death of a Covid warrior.

The CM in his order said that the probe would be headed by the Mysore regional commissioner and a report would be submitted within seven days. He also announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh to Dr Nagendra’s family as well as a government job to his wife Anitha. The strike by the health workers was withdrawn after the announcement of the probe.

tags
top news
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In