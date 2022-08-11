In Kashmir's Awantipora, thousands of students take part in Tiranga rally | See Pics

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district saw a huge turnout on Thursday with more than 8,000 students and youth taking part in the event organised in the Tral region of Awantipora.

The students in Awantipora, which saw several terror activities in recent times, also participated in several other activities such as painting, singing, writing and poetry to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

A day ago, schools across Kashmir Valley organised a painting competition as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ news agency ANI reported. "This is the first event since the outbreak of Covid-19 we are participating in. I hope this type of programme will be held every year because we learn a lot through these activities," a student said.

On August 5, in Poonch district, school children undertook a tricolour rally on the third occasion of Article 370 abrogation. It was on this day three years ago that the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the constitution, thus scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The school girls marched carrying tricolour while chanting slogans of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the district administration of Poonch shared the video on its Twitter handle. In Bandipora district, school girls sang the national anthem in a video shared by the district administration, thus giving a boost to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence."

With inputs from ANI

