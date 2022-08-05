J&K students take out ‘Tiranga’ rally in Poonch, sing nat'l anthem in Bandipora

India is celebrating the 75th year of independence under the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting the tricolour at their homes on August 13 and 15.



Like other states and union territories, J&K is also witnessing preparations for the independence day celebrations. In Jammu's Poonch district, school children undertook a tricolour rally on the third occasion of Article 370 abrogation.



It was on this day three years ago that the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the constitution, thus scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.



The school girls marched carrying tricolour while chanting slogans of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the district administration of Poonch shared the video on its Twitter handle.



In Bandipora district, school girls sang the national anthem in a video shared by the district administration, thus giving a boost to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

On Friday, a massive tricolour rally was held in Panchtarni area of Anantnag district of J&K. About 3,000 people participated in the ‘Tiranga’ rally which was held at a height of more than 12,000 feet at the Panchtarni base camp.

To intensify the #HarGharTiranga campaign today Prabhat Pheries with #NationalFlag carried out in Poonch !!



Glad to see the enthusiasm among the youths in carrying our National Flag with Pride & Patriotism.

Thank Honb @PMOIndia for #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Celebrations. @diprjk pic.twitter.com/UlU9r0uzZA — DMPoonch (@PoonchDm) August 4, 2022

“This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag,” PM Modi had tweeted.

On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several people from all walks of life have changed profile pictures on their social media handles to that of tricolour. The union home ministry has said that more than 20 crore households and one billion people will fly the tricolour for three days from August 13 to 15.

