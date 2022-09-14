In Kerala, 25-year-old succumbs to head injuries after accident involving dog

A 25-year-old man succumbed to his head injuries in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday after a road accident involving a stray dog last week. The man, identified as Ajin A S, was on a bike when the dog jumped across a vehicle which was moving in front of his bike at Aruviyod Junction on Friday. He eventually died at a private hospital on Wednesday.

Several people suffered stray dog bites in various parts of the state on Wednesday and on Tuesday night also while the Left government in the state was going ahead with various programmes to put an end to the menace.

In another incident, a staffer of a local club was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while he was pillion-riding on a scooter. "He was going home after his duty with a friend when a pack of dogs attacked him badly and bit off the flesh from his foot. As the injury was grave and he was bleeding intensely, the man was rushed to the Medical College from the General Hospital where he was brought soon after the incident," said an office bearer of the club.

A video went viral on Tuesday of two kids running to save themselves from a pack of stray dogs chasing them in Kannur. The incident caught on a CCTV camera is said to have occurred on September 8. In the viral video, the children can be seen running frantically until they get inside a house and close the gates just in time to block the chasing dogs. Captured on the same security camera, the video then shows a woman being attacked by a pack of dogs in the exact locality at night.

A similar incident was reported from Kozhikode when a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle was attacked by a violent stray dog on Sunday afternoon.

