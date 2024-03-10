 Arvind Kejriwal says Lok Sabha elections battle between 'dharma vs adharma’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / In Kurukshetra, Arvind Kejriwal says Lok Sabha polls battle between 'dharma vs adharma’

In Kurukshetra, Arvind Kejriwal says Lok Sabha polls battle between 'dharma vs adharma’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 05:13 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal also urged the public to not fall into the “trap of electing the prime minister” in the Lok Sabha.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday invoked the Hindu epic Mahabharata and described the coming general elections as a fight between “dharma” and “adharma”.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(X/AAP)
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(X/AAP)

“...It is the fight between 'dharma' and 'adharma'. We know that Pandavas won but Kauravas had everything...Pandavas had lord Krishna with them. What do we have with us? We are also very small but we have lord Krishna with us,” Kejriwal said while addressing a public gathering in Haryana's Kurukshetra, according to ANI.

He also alleged that accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing central agencies.

"Today, they (BJP) have all the power be it IB, CBI, ED and everything else. We have only our 'dharma' with us and this is the fight of 'dharma' and 'adharma'..." the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal also urged the public to not fall into the “trap of electing the prime minister” in the Lok Sabha.

"...Don't make a mistake this time. Don't get trapped to elect the Prime Minister; vote to elect your MPs. Elect an MP that works for you during tough times..." he said.

Kejriwal also added that the BJP has been winning 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana for the last 10 years.

“For the last 10 years you have been sending 10 BJP MPs after winning. These MPs have not done a single thing for you. These are not your MPs, they are slaves of BJP,” Kejriwal said.

He also criticised the Modi government for exuding confidence of winning 370 seats in the general elections.

“BJP is openly saying that they are getting 370 seats, they do not want your votes,” he told the gathering. “We (AAP) need your votes, I have come from Delhi to touch your feet and seek your blessings.”

Kejriwal added: “Sushil Gupta (AAP candidate) is going door to door asking for your votes, so you should vote for us only.”

The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls along with the Congress as constituents of the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The two parties announced their seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana a week ago. As part of the arrangement, the AAP has fielded Gupta from Kurukshetra while the Congress will contest the remaining nine seats in Haryana.

