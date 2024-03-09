‘BJP would send ED-CBI even to Lord Ram if…’: Arvind Kejriwal's ‘vikas-vinash’ jibe at Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the NDA-led central government on Saturday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple the governments of its opposition in by using “Vinash (destruction) Ka Model”, as opposed to AAP government's “vikas” model. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

While speaking in the Delhi assembly over the 2024-25 Delhi budget presented in the House, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal asserted confidence that the AAP-Congress alliance will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the upcoming general elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Attacking the saffron party over his ED summons, Kejriwal said, "If Lord Ram existed in this era, they (BJP) would send the ED and the CBI to his home too and ask him at gunpoint whether he wanted to go to the BJP or jail."

After being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate eight times over the Delhi liquor policy case, the Delhi CM said that the plan to arrest him and topple his government was hatched by the BJP to send him to jail.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in a statement, condemned the chief minister's remarks about Lord Ram. He urged Kejriwal to refrain from making such "trivializing comments" that reflected poorly on his own devotion and faith towards Lord Ram.

Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the eight ED summons sent to him were in accordance with a “plan hatched by the BJP” to topple his government. He said that it was BJP's plan to stop the free electricity scheme and then degrade the good schools, shut down Mohalla Clinics and hospitals in Delhi.

Lashing out at the BJP, Kejriwal said that the party came to power at the Centre with a massive mandate in May 2014 but pursued a model of 'vinash' by targeting the opposition parties using the ED and the CBI against them.

He added, “We improved education and health services, provided free round-the-clock electricity supply, free water supply, sent elderly on free pilgrimages, helped children from poor families to dream of becoming doctors and engineers. This is the Aam Aadmi Party's model of 'vikas'.”

Lauding the Delhi Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Atishi this week, the Delhi CM said, “After tabling of this budget, public is now saying that we will have all the seven seats in Delhi.”

(With inputs from PTI)