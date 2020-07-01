e-paper
Home / India News / In-laws in Muzaffarnagar beat woman to death over dowry

In-laws in Muzaffarnagar beat woman to death over dowry

A woman was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday by her in-laws in Budhana town of the district over dowry, police said.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
According to an FIR lodged by woman’s father, her ln-laws had been harassing her for more dowry and they allegedly beat her to death on Wednesday.
According to an FIR lodged by woman's father, her ln-laws had been harassing her for more dowry and they allegedly beat her to death on Wednesday.(File photo for representation)
         

A woman was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday by her in-laws in Budhana town of the district over dowry, police said.

They said Shaziya’s husband Sameer has been arrested, while other accused members of his family are absconding.

According to an FIR lodged by Shaziya’s father Amir Ahmad, her ln-laws had been harassing her for more dowry and they allegedly beat her to death on Wednesday.

The victim’s family staged a protest by keeping her body outside the SSP office, demanding strict action against the accused.

They dispersed after the police spoke to them and assured action.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding they are searching for the remaining accused.

In another case, a man shot at his 30-year-old married sister, named Priya, after some arguments, police said, adding she has been hospitalised in critical condition. According to an FIR lodged with the police, Bunty (26) went to his sister’s house at Bhopa village on Wednesday when they had some arguments over some issue.

The FIR said that Bunty opened fire, leaving Priya injured.

Bunty has been booked for attempt to murder, they said, adding he is absconding, and that an investigation is underway.

