In letter to ‘dear family’, PM seeks suggestions for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought suggestions from a section of people for shaping the Union government’s “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) agenda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Kanyakumari, on Friday (PTI)

In a letter, issued on the eve of the announcement of the general elections, the PM said: “I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.”

The PM is seeking a third term in office and has set a target of winning over 400 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. The government’s development agenda and the promise of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is a key poll plank of the BJP.

The Viksit Bharat agenda is a vision that the PM has drafted for ensuring “social changes, technical innovations, and economic reforms, to raise India’s position at the global level”.

In his letter, which has been addressed to “my dear family members”, in line with the BJP’s “Modi Ka Parivaar” (Modi’s family) narrative, the PM said: “Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me.”

He has credited the government schemes and programmes for “transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people” and called it “the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years.”

“These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women. The success of efforts such as pucca houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to farmers, assistance to women through Matru Vandana Yojana and many more has been possible only due to the trust that you have placed in me,” the letter said.

The PM has also credited the “trust and support” that voters placed in him for the government being able to take “historic and major decisions” such as the implementation of GST, Abrogation of Article 370, a new law on Triple Talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism.

“The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation’s welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly,” the letter said, seeking suggestions to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.