PM Narendra Modi meets ministers on 100-day plan after Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held an all-hands meeting with his council of ministers to discuss the road map for Viksit Bharat and plan crucial priority work, including the agenda for the first 100 days of when his government is re-elected in May, officials aware of the day-long exercise said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI )

The Prime Minister also emphasised on “ recasting” the general budgets and “transforming” the government structure to enable them for the mammoth agenda for Viksit Bharat, which has ambitious goals and steep targets.

The marathon meeting, held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in the national capital, lasted eight hours and is likely to be the last such exercise before the general elections due in April-May.

On the agenda were plans and initiatives keeping three timeframes in view: the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government, the growth path for the next five years, and the long-term goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

“The PM wants that the general election should not disrupt the growth momentum India has achieved so far, and development work undertaken as on date. In fact, he wants work on the ground to continue as envisaged while the government must fully be prepared to implement the next level of transformational reforms from Day 1 of his third term,” one of the officials said, asking not to be named.

A second official, a secretary present at the meeting who also requested not to be named, said: “At the meeting, the PM said that political leaders are busy with elections, but officials must start preparing for the 100 days’ programme of the new government and the general budget”.

The PM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are confident of victory in the Lok Sabha elections. During the party’s two-day national convention last month, Modi set a target of the BJP winning 370 seats and 400 seats with members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Modi mentioned that the general budget should no longer “aim for incremental changes” every year but “the budget has to be recast in the Viksit Bharat road map” to achieve long-term goals and not necessarily be confined to annual targets only, the second person said.

Modi asked all ministries to prepare a road map for five years that should be in sync with the Viksit Bharat goals. “Share your road map with industry bodies (such as FICCI, CII), Niti Aayog and various training institutes. In the school and college exams, students can also be asked questions on the Viskit Bharat goals,” said the second person cited above, quoting Modi.

The first person cited above added that the core thrust is on the long-term Viksit Bharat objective, which aims to put India on the path to becoming a $30 trillion, developed economy by the time it completes 100 years as an independent country in 2047.

The “Viksit Bharat@2047” blueprint has been a two-year exercise, drawing inputs from national and international experts and corporate honchos. The process began on December 17, 2021, with 10 sectoral group of secretaries (SGoS) being drawn up to provide a template for a “future-ready India” in their respective areas, which has now been completed, the person quoted above said.

These areas are rural and agriculture; infrastructure; resources; social vision; welfare; finance and economy; commerce and industry; technology; governance; and security and foreign affairs.

“PM wants India to remain the fastest-growing economy in years to come,” he added.

The vision document for Visit Bharat was presented by a number of top officials, including Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, expenditure secretary TV Somanathan, culture secretary Govind Mohan, petroleum secretary Pankaj Jain, science and technology secretary Abhay Karandikar and Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery.

The target has been kept at increasing the per capita income from the current US$2400 to US$18,000. The vision document also mentioned the country’s potential to become a $30 trillion economy, the second person quoted above said, adding that the road map for Viksit Bharat has pegged industrial growth at 12X rate, services at 10.5X and agriculture at 5.5X rates.

A third person aware of the government’s plans said the road map, to begin with, has proposed to boost India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to $6.69 trillion in 2030, $16.13 trillion by 2040 and $29.02 trillion by 2047. “These benchmarks could be changed later based on external factors,” the person aware of the draft road map said.

The projections for per capita GDP at current prices, based on the blueprint, is $4,418 by 2030, $10,021 by 2040, and $17,590 by 2047, and the exports targets are $1.58 trillion by value in 2030, $4.56 trillion by 2040, and $8.67 trillion by 2047, he added.

The road map plans for structural and institutional reforms such as bridging of regional disparities, re-engineering of process, developing excellence in certain specific areas, recalibrating international engagements, creating human capital, and producing global leaders, the official said.

The road map also has mechanism to measure envisaged progress along with mid-course corrections, if required due to geopolitical situations, he said. Progress on the work will be evaluated at multiple reference points – India’s position in 2030, 2040 and then 2047, the third person added.

The official quoted in the second instance said the plan stresses on buoyancy of revenue and economic sovereignty as crucial factors for Viksit Bharat. As a part of the goal of a developed nation, the vision document said at least 10 Indian companies should be among the top 100 global firms and 10 Indian Universities must find place among the top 100 global educational institutions.

The government will also aim for public elimination of poverty, 100% literacy and erase all gap between rural and urban income. Universal access to resources would be a major component for equitable development of the country in the Amrit Kaal (the period from now until 2047), the vision document stated.

PM Modi seeks bigger transformation

The PM told all bureaucrats present in the meeting that after the general elections, “we will discuss whatever recommendations come from the ministries” but emphasised that the current government structure should be transformed since at present, it cannot handle the road map for the massive task of turning India into a developed nation.

Former bureaucrats who have worked closely with Modi said the PM has been talking about changing both physical structures and governance models. While the physical structure is more about the size of the bureaucracy or offices, etc, the procedural part is more important: Modi has sought a change of attitude, more decision-making power in the bureaucracy and avoiding overlaps, which is a major problem, these people said. The PM, according to a senior official, is looking for more integration of technology in the governance and a better delivery system that would be essential in a developed nation.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister also stressed on changes in the training process of government servants and said, “The old system of training must give way to a new system that would focus on taking care of the requirements of today’s Bharat.”

While one of the presentations mentioned how two-three big cities can be identified to generate US$1 trillion in each of them – on the lines of New York City or London, the PM differed with that approach and said such a model won’t work in India and that “we have to focus on 100 cities to boost our GDP” instead.

Union home minister Amit Shah mentioned that pendency of court cases is also an important issue to be addressed.