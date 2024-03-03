PM Modi contributes 2,000 to BJP; urges donations for ‘nation-building’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday contributed ₹2,000 to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for strengthening efforts to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The PM made the donation through the NaMo app and shared a picture of the receipt on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to the receipt, the donations are exempted from Income Tax u/s 80 GGB for companies and u/s 80 GGC for others as per the Income Tax Act, 1961. Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP photo)

PM Modi also urged citizens to join the ‘donation for nation building’ initiative.

“I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!” PM Modi wrote in the X post.

PM Modi's call for the donations comes at a time when the Supreme Court, last month, in a unanimous verdict, scrapped the electoral bonds practice, terming it as “unconstitutional”. According to the five-judge bench headed by chief justice of India DY Chandrachud, the scheme which allowed anonymous funding to political parties, violated the right to information and Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

What is Viksit Bharat?

PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of independence. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

On December 11 last year, PM Modi launched the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ - which would help include the youth in the formulation of national plans, priorities, and goals of the country. According to the PM, there is a “need to channel the energy” of the students and the youth of every university towards achieving the common goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.