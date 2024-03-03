View: PM Modi goes on hyper-drive, Opposition in disarray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on overdrive ahead of the crucial 2024 elections. The prime minister has attended more than 80 events in the last two months and will be visiting more states in the days to come. Not just PM Modi, cabinet ministers of the government are also working relentlessly to ensure that the BJP returns with a thumping majority in the 2024 elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

There is a term in basketball it's called a full-court press. It's a term in which the top seed does an aggressive play and does not allow the opposition to move even an inch with the ball. All options for the Opposition are closed in the past two months if you see what PM Modi-led BJP is actually doing. PM Modi is holding a plethora of events all over the country. PM Modi has attended over 80 events from January to February-end. He has also addressed around 20 rallies in the past two months, and undertaken some eight roadshows in the past two months with some 30 events outside Delhi.

PM Modi on inauguration spree

The PM began the year with a tour of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on January 22 and 23 in which, he inaugurated developmental projects worth thousands of crores and put the focus on Lakshadweep. Two critical events that happened in the past two months were – one, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 and second, the inauguration of the Hindu temple at Abu Dhabi on February 14. The PM has travelled from Lakshadweep all the way up to Kashmir. From Gujarat, all the way up to Arunachal Pradesh which he will do very soon.

The kind of effort that is being put up by the prime minister and his cabinet ministers, particularly Amit Shah, shows that the BJP does not want to even yield an inch to the Opposition. In all the cabinet meetings, in the past two months, the prime minister has told his cabinet ministers there is no space for complacency for the 2024 elections. Ministers such as S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Amit Shah have adopted a consistent routine, working out of Delhi during weekdays and dedicating their weekends to across different parts of the country. This strategy is a common practice among various ministers who are tasked with garnering support for the BJP in their respective constituencies.

PM Modi may contest from Tamil Nadu as well

Even right now, General VK Singh is sitting in Kanyakumaritrying to look at four constituencies and there is a possibility that the prime minister may even look at one of the seats in Tamil Nadu to contest as a second seat in the 2024 elections. There is inspired leadership, there is a dedicated method for this hyperactivity. There's a strong possibility that the Election Commission may notify the general elections in the first fortnight of March.

Now, what is the PM doing? Rather than sitting in Delhi, PM Modi is in West Bengal. on March 8, he will go to Kaziranga Forest Reserve where he will stay overnight and do a safari there on March 9. he will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Then he will inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway on March 10. On March 12, PM Modi will visit Pokhran in Rajasthan to attend the Bharat Shakti exercise. This is going to be a tri-service exercise in which indigenous weapon systems and indigenous tactics are going to be put on display. It is going to be a Synergy of all the three armed forces.

Let's look at the big picture. Even before the Opposition started to move, the BJP had already made crucial killer moves in politics – chief minister Nitish Kumar joining the NDA back. the BJP talking to Shiromani Akali Dal; is trying to look at various alliances in Tamil Nadu and in short, making sure that the Opposition's INDIA bloc is absolutely in disarray.