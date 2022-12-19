In Lok Sabha, Jaishankar reacts to Rahul Gandhi's remark: ‘The word pitai…’

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on the Indian and Chinese troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang recently, saying the word “pitai” (beating) should not be used for “our jawans”.

Jaishankar was speaking in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

“We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word 'pitai' should not be used for our jawans,” news agency ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

At a press conference in Jaipur last week during his "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gandhi had claimed that China is preparing for “a war” and accused the Centre of trying to "ignore" the threat, saying it is "asleep" and not ready to accept the situation.

He then went on to say that Indian jawans in Arunachal Pradesh are being “beaten up” by the Chinese Army troops.

“If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border. If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressuring China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?” the minister added.

Jaishankar's statement comes after joint opposition on Monday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha as their demand to hold a debate over the December 9 clashe along the Line of Actual Control or LAC between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh was disallowed.

Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and the Kerala Congress were among other parties to stage the walkout when the Zero Hour was being conducted in the Upper House.

The Opposition sought to raise the issue with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying nothing is bigger than the nation and sought a detailed debate on clashes along the LAC between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector on December 9.

"They (China) are encroaching on our land. If we don't discuss this issue then what else should we discuss? We are ready for discussion on this issue in the House," said Kharge said.

(With inputs from agencies)

