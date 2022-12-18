‘PM bows to Chinese President’: Congress attacks PM Modi over LAC row

In the aftermath of the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Congress senior leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera reiterated Congress’ demand that the Prime Minister issue an address to the nation over the recent stand-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

“We demanded a discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The answer shouldn’t come from the defence minister or home minister but from the Prime Minister. Every PM has participated in a deliberate discussion on China, including Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This is the first Prime Minister that runs away from disagreements, and he doesn’t even utter the word ‘China’,” said the Congress general secretary at a press briefing in Dausa, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Following the December 9 stand-off between India and China in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Congress has been calling for a debate on China in Parliament. Defence minister Rajnath Singh noted in Parliament that the border is secure as the Indian soldier gave a befitting reply to the Chinese aggression during the recent LAC skirmish.

Jairam issued a statement with a list of questions demanding that the Prime Minister answer them. The first question he asked was, “On June 20, 2020, why did you say that there has been no incursion by China into Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh?” Other questions read, “Why are you insisting that there should be no debate in Parliament on the border situation and the challenges we face from China?” and “Why have you allowed Chinese companies to contribute to PM CARES Fund?”.

Bringing up the India-China war that took place from October to November 1962, Ramesh said, “The solution is in the hands of the government, but the first step is to take up a discussion in Parliament. 60 years ago, China was attacking India, and 170 members of the Parliament gathered and took part in a discussion with the then Prime Minister, who was listening to the opposition’s stance.”

“Unlike 1962, this is an incursion and not an invasion, and still, there is no discussion. When discussions took place at the time of invasions, why is there no discussion at the time of an incursion?” said the senior Congress leader reiterating his demands.

Addressing the media at the briefing, Congress leader Pawan Khera brought up the 1986 standoff between India and China in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said, “In 1986 when a standoff occurred in Tawang, the hands of the soldiers weren’t tied. But this time, the government is disregarding the sacrifices of its own soldiers by tying their hands. On one hand, the Indian army is pushing back the Chinese army, and on the other, the Prime Minister is bowing to the Chinese President. A brave army and a cowardly king is the situation nowadays.”

Speaking on the issue of the Agniveer scheme, where army recruits would be hired only for a four-year period, Jairam said, “Agniveer scheme isn’t for the benefit of our soldiers. We will continue to remain against it. The scheme is not strengthening the army but weakening it. If we come to power in 2024, we will remove the scheme.”

The scheme has become a point of contention between the parties. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge denounced the scheme as an “attack on national security” and the “morale of our soldiers”.

Since the introduction of the scheme in June of this year, opposition parties have asked the scheme to be put on hold pending a discussion in Parliament.