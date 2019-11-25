In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:51 IST

Protests by the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forming a government in Maharashtra rocked both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

Opposition members gathered at the well of the House and shouted slogans that “democracy has been murdered” in Maharashtra.

Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan were seen carrying a black banner that read “stop murder of democracy”. Speaker Om Birla asked them to go back to their seats. When the MPs refused to budge, Birla ordered that Eden and Prathapan be removed from the House.

When marshals tried to take Eden and Prathapan away, other Congress lawmakers joined in and there was a scuffle between the MPs and the marshals.

Two women lawmakers —Jothimani Sennimalai and Remya Haridas—have complained to the speaker that they were manhandled by Parliament security staff.

“Male security personnel manhandled both me and Remya. Ruling party members also shouted at us. This is supposed to be a temple of democracy,” Jothimani said.

Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said he never heard about such incidents inside Parliament and sought action against the marshals.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the unruly scenes in Parliament.

“Congress has murdered democracy in Maharashtra, not BJP. The mandate is for BJP-Shiv Sena government under Devendra Fadnavis but the Congress stole it by joining hands with the Sena,” Prasad said.

Rahul Gandhi was also present in the Lok Sabha on Monday and targeted the government over the political situation in Maharashtra.

Gandhi, who stood up to speak during the Question Hour, said, “There is no point in my asking the question as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra,” he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi led party’s protests near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Parliament premises earlier in the day.

The Congress had earlier said it will stall proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over Fadnavis taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.