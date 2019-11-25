e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs

Opposition members gathered at the well of the House and shouted slogans that “democracy has been murdered” in Maharashtra.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindyustan Times, New Delhi
Opposition parties protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forming a government in Maharashtra.
Opposition parties protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forming a government in Maharashtra.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
         

Protests by the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forming a government in Maharashtra rocked both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

Opposition members gathered at the well of the House and shouted slogans that “democracy has been murdered” in Maharashtra.

Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan were seen carrying a black banner that read “stop murder of democracy”. Speaker Om Birla asked them to go back to their seats. When the MPs refused to budge, Birla ordered that Eden and Prathapan be removed from the House.

When marshals tried to take Eden and Prathapan away, other Congress lawmakers joined in and there was a scuffle between the MPs and the marshals.

Two women lawmakers —Jothimani Sennimalai and Remya Haridas—have complained to the speaker that they were manhandled by Parliament security staff.

“Male security personnel manhandled both me and Remya. Ruling party members also shouted at us. This is supposed to be a temple of democracy,” Jothimani said.

Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said he never heard about such incidents inside Parliament and sought action against the marshals.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the unruly scenes in Parliament.

“Congress has murdered democracy in Maharashtra, not BJP. The mandate is for BJP-Shiv Sena government under Devendra Fadnavis but the Congress stole it by joining hands with the Sena,” Prasad said.

Rahul Gandhi was also present in the Lok Sabha on Monday and targeted the government over the political situation in Maharashtra.

Gandhi, who stood up to speak during the Question Hour, said, “There is no point in my asking the question as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra,” he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi led party’s protests near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Parliament premises earlier in the day.

The Congress had earlier said it will stall proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over Fadnavis taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

tags
top news
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs
In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs
‘Julian Assange could die in jail’: 60 doctors’ letter to UK home secretary
‘Julian Assange could die in jail’: 60 doctors’ letter to UK home secretary
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News