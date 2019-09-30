e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP MP threatens to ‘bury alive’ IAS officer

On the receiving end of Mishra’s threat was Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav, whom the BJP lawmaker accused of taking bribe from people residing in illegal colonies.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Rewa
BJP MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, on Sunday threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be “buried alive” if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.
BJP MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, on Sunday threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be “buried alive” if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.(@Janardan_BJP/ Twitter)
         

BJP MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, on Sunday threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be “buried alive” if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.

On the receiving end of Mishra’s threat was Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav, whom the BJP lawmaker accused of taking bribe from people residing in illegal colonies.

“Call me when Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav comes to you and asks for money. I will come and dig a pit and bury him alive. In case, I will not be able to reach on time then you (people) all have to that. You all should keep a sharp spade and an axe,” Mishra said in an event addressing the people.

The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if anyone else’s buried the commissioner alive.

“Even if someone else buries him alive before my arrival, I will take the responsibility and will install a board of my name,” he said, adding that the country will recognise his name that “there is an MP who has buried the Commissioner alive in Rewa”.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 13:16 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News