In Meerut village, posters say ‘I’m a Muslim, I’m selling my house’ to protest bias

Ten Muslim families living in Lisari village of Meerut have threatened to sell their houses and move out after a fight with a shopkeeper, police said.

The families have put up posters saying: “I am a Muslim. I am selling my house. Here even petty issues are given a communal colour.” The families allege that small disputes are given a communal colour and the police were biased against them. a claim refuted by the Meerut police.

The Muslim residents alleged that a brawl broke out between a shopkeeper Jony and some people of the area on June 21. Jony lodged a report against at least six Muslim men and the police arrested two of them on Wednesday. When the Muslims approached the police, they allegedly refused to lodge their report.

Refuting the allegations, circle officer, Kotwali, Dinesh Shukla, said the families should have approached senior officers with their complaint instead of putting up posters. “A meeting of villagers has been convened to solve the issue,” he added.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Meerut Rafiq Ansari alleged the police had registered a case against the members of one community under the pressure of a political party. “They refused to lodge the FIR [on the complaint] of Muslims. They should have at least registered a case. I spoke to senior police officials but they did not give a satisfactory reply,” he claimed.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Haji Noor Saifi of Lisari village said people of both the communities lived here peacefully but some people were trying to disturb communal harmony.

“A fair investigation should be carried out into the case,” Saifi said.