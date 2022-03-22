In Modi’s phone call with Boris Johnson, a call to respect Ukraine’s integrity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday called for Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty to be respected and for an immediate end to hostilities.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation. Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

“He emphasized India’s belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order,” according to an official statement from the Indian side.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the two leaders discussed the “grave situation” in Ukraine, and Johnson said he “believed the actions of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world”.

The spokeswoman said the two prime ministers “agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected”.

She added, “Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity.”

Modi updated Johnson on India’s support for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and Johnson said the UK and India “should intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region”.

In his recent phone calls with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi has consistently called for an immediate end to violence and a return to dialogue.

Modi and Johnson welcomed India and the UK’s “strong and prosperous relationship, and agreed to continue to build on trade, security and business ties” in future. They also looked forward to meeting in person at the “earliest opportunity”, the Downing Street spokeswoman said.

The Indian statement said the two leaders agreed on the potential for deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, investments, defence and security, and people-to-people relations. Modi expressed satisfaction at the momentum in ongoing negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement, and appreciated progress in implementing the India-UK Roadmap 2030 adopted during a virtual summit last year.

India has so far not publicly criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it has also abstained from voting at UN bodies that condemned Russian aggression. However, New Delhi has repeatedly called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and insisted on a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

In recent summits with Japan and Australia, the Indian side has also emphasised that the contemporary global order was built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for the territorial integrity of states.

