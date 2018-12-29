In MP, Kamal Nath’s spiritualism (department) replaces Shivraj Chouhan’s happiness

Madhya Pradesh has had a happiness ministry for the last two years, set up by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to look for ways to bring happiness in life of people beyond material possessions. It will now be recast as the state’s spiritual department, the new government headed by the Congress’ Kamal Nath announced today.

“The objective of the formation of the spiritual dDepartment is to strengthen inter-communal harmony and Sarvadharma Sambhav in the state covering all religions, sects and faiths,” an official communique said, adding that such a department has been working under different names in America, UK, Argentina, Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Myanmar, Tunisia, Indonesia, Denmark etc.

The new department, whose creation had been promised by the Congress in its ‘Vachan patra’ (manifesto) ahead of the state assembly elections, will merge the happiness and religious trust and endowments departments with it.

The Directorate of Religious Trusts and Endowments, Pilgrimage and Fair Authority, Directorate of Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana and Rajya Anand Sansthan will also be covered by the spiritual department.

“The objectives of the proposed Spiritual Department include the development of a common vision and apathy in all communities, developing mutual understanding and harmony while respecting the diversity of people of different backgrounds and circumstances, development of responsible citizens, embryo killings, cleanliness mission and maintaining peace during communal tension, inspiration from various religious leaders on subjects like gau-vansh protection, creative use of strength of saints, proper management of public trust, Aukaf, religious fairs, pilgrimages, etc. planning, policy fixation and implementation of the concept of Happiness”, it added.

Reacting to the decision, state BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said, “Since the government has failed to address the problems of people and failed to keep its promises like loan waiver for farmers it wants to deflect the attention of people from the same.”

As per another decision taken by the chief minister. a Tapti, Mandakini and Kshipra river Trust will also to be formed.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 23:21 IST