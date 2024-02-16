In Munich, Jaishankar, Antony Blinken discuss West Asia situation, Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI: The Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ukraine war and the situation in the Indo-Pacific figured in a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Friday. External affairs ministerS Jaishankar and Antony Blinken met on the sidelines of the prestigious Munich Security Conference in its 60th edition. (X/DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar also met UK foreign secretary David Cameron and Josef Borrell, the European Union’s (EU) foreign and security policy chief, on the margins of the conference in Germany and discussed bilateral ties and a range of global issues.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Great to meet my friend US @SecBlinken this afternoon on #MSC2024 sidelines. Our talk centered on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. Reviewed the continuing progress in our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar posted on X without giving details.

Jaishankar and Blinken are understood to have discussed various aspects of the burgeoning India-US strategic ties, especially cooperation in technology, defence and security. The Joe Biden administration recently informed the US Congress of its decision to supply 31 MQ-9B Predator drones to India.

The forward movement in areas such as defence and emerging technologies has coincided with unease between the two sides over US allegations that an Indian official was linked to a thwarted plot to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

US prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta, currently detained in the Czech Republic and awaiting extradition to the US, for working with the Indian official in the plot. India has set up a high-level body to investigate the US allegations.

Jaishankar said in another post on X that he and Borrell exchanged “perspectives on the current global situation”. He also said he looked forward to welcoming Borrell to India.

In yet another post, Jaishankar said he and Cameron had a “good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues”.

Jaishankar also met Bulgaria’s foreign minister Mariya Gabriel and discussed bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict. He welcomed Bulgaria’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance. During a meeting with Peru’s foreign minister Javier González-Olaechea, Jaishankar discussed UN reforms and economic cooperation.