In Odisha, 25 students of a technical university test Covid-19 positive
- Officials in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla in Sambalpur district said 25 students including a girl student tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 2 days.
A day after the Odisha government ordered compulsory home isolation of people returning from the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab in view of the surge of Covid-19 cases in those states, 25 students staying in hostels of a technology university in western Odisha Sambalpur district tested positive for Covid-19.
Officials in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla in Sambalpur district said 25 students including a girl student tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 2 days. Vice-chancellor of the university, Bibhuti Bhusan Pati said 16 students were admitted to the temporary quarantine centre inside the campus while 9 others have returned to their homes.
Pati said first-year students of the university need not visit the university or its hostel till the situation improves.
All classes will be held online from March 1 though the semester exams of the final year will be held in offline mode. Last year, one of the professors of the university had lost her husband to Covid-19.
The Odisha govt has asked the school and mass education department to consider intra-school class promotion exams for class 9 and 11 through online exams in view of the Covid-19 scare. Odisha reported 84 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
The state government, however, on Saturday allowed the Jatras, operas and open air theatres to hold shows but permitted not more than 2,000 people at a time. The special relief commissioner in a fresh guideline for the month of March said people who will attend the shows will maintain 6 feet distance and the seating arrangement should be made accordingly. People with Influenza like Infection (ILI), severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and Covid-19 like symptoms will not be allowed at the venues.
On Balakot anniv, IAF video shows jets bombing target with Spice 2000 bombs
- The IAF’s Mirage 2000s hit three targets in Balakot with five Israeli-origin Spice 2000 bombs with penetrator warheads that allowed them to pierce through the rooftops before exploding inside to cause maximum damage.
Congress getting weak, says Kapil Sibal at G-23 meet in Jammu
- Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the party needed the services of Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently retired from the Rajya Sabha, to strengthen it.
