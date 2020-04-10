e-paper
In Odisha, no fuel for people if they don’t wear masks at petrol pumps

From Thursday morning, Odisha made masks mandatory for anyone stepping outside and decided to impose fines on violators. The fine would be Rs 200 for the first 3 times and then Rs 500 for every subsequent violation.

Apr 10, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
All petrol pumps across major cities in Odisha have decided not to dispense fuel to anyone who is not wearing a mask.
All petrol pumps across major cities in Odisha have decided not to dispense fuel to anyone who is not wearing a mask.(HT PHOTO.)
         

In an attempt to support the Odisha government’s move to make masks compulsory, all petrol pumps across major cities in Odisha have decided not to dispense fuel to anyone who is not wearing a mask.

From Thursday morning, Odisha made masks mandatory for anyone stepping outside and decided to impose fines on violators. The fine would be Rs 200 for the first 3 times and then Rs 500 for every subsequent violation.

General Secretary of the Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, Sanjay Lath said, the employees of fuel stations are also putting their lives at risk for the sake of their jobs and hence are at risk of infection. “The government’s decision is for the benefit of the public and we completely support it. Accordingly, keeping the customers’ and employees’ well-being in mind, we have taken this decision,” he said.

Odisha is the first state in the country to make masks mandatory.

