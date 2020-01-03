In Odisha, police official accused of sexual assault

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:24 IST

A month after a former police official of Odisha was arrested on charges of raping a minor, a woman in coastal Puri district on Thursday accused an assistant sub-inspector of police of sexually assaulting her.

The victim in her complaint before the sub divisional police officer of Pipili this evening, accused Balanga police station ASI Chittaranjan Das of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of resolving a family dispute.

The victim in her complaint this evening alleged that she had gone to Balanga police station 3 months ago over resolution of a family problem. The woman was reportedly assured by assistant sub-inspector Das about resolving her problem. Three months later, the woman received a call from the ASI to visit the police station.

“When I reached the police station, the ASI asked me to come to his residential quarters,” the woman alleged in her petition. She further alleged that the ASI then sexually assaulted her and threatened to implicate her in a false case if she spoke about the incident before anyone else.

The woman said she finally mustered courage to lodge a complaint as the assistant sub-inspector verbally abused her over the phone and forced her to come to his residence.

Last month, a former constable of Puri was arrested for his involvement in the gangrape of a minor girl. Suspended police constable Jitendra Sethi and five others were arrested on charges of raping a minor girl in his residential quarters. The police later filed a charge-sheet against the accused within 20 days of the incident.