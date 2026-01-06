In Paris, Jaishankar discusses oil markets, nuclear power with IEA head

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol and discussed global energy issues including oil markets and nuclear power. In this image posted on Jan. 5, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Executive Director of International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol during a meeting, in Paris, France. (@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg.

He met the International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director earlier in the day.

"Pleased to meet Executive Director @IEA @fbirol this morning. Appreciate his assessment of the global energy scenario and his support for India’s growth and development," the external affairs minister said in an X post.

Birol, in a social media post said he was "delighted" to meet Jaishankar for "warm and productive" talks in Paris.

"We spoke about global energy issues including oil markets, nuclear power & critical minerals, as well as India’s strong commitment to become a full @IEA Member."

Separately, Jaishankar also interacted with participants of the French-Indian Young Talents Program by Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Franco Indienne in Paris.

"Discussed the transformations underway in the world and the importance of India-France collaboration in that context," he said on X.

During his visit to France, Jaishankar will meet the French leadership and hold talks with Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He will also be visiting Luxembourg, where he will hold discussions with Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and with other senior leaders.