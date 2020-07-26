In PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat address, a tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Corona warriors: Top quotes

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:39 IST

Prime Minister’s latest edition of his monthly radio address, Mann ki Baat, was dedicated to remembering the indelible sacrifice made by the Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives fighting the Kargil War. The prime minister dedicated his Sunday’s address to Kargil Vijay Diwas as the nation marked the 21st anniversary of the victory in the Kargil War on Sunday. He also lauded the selfless fight of ‘corona warriors’ against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister reiterated the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic and applauded the efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products amid the pandemic.

He said this year’s Independence Day will be celebrated amid the pandemic and urged the youth to resolve to make India Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). The prime minister also expressed solidarity with those affected by floods across India.

Also read: Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors - PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Here are PM Modi’s top quotes from the 67th edition of Mann Ki Baat

• Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. 21 years ago, on this day our Army won the Kargil war. India can never forget circumstances under which the war was fought. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India’s land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.

• You can imagine, the enemy was perched high on the mountains while our forces were fighting them. But the high morale and true of our forces won against mountains.

• Today, the Covid-19 recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries; the mortality rate in the context of corona in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries, of course, the loss of even one life is saddening, but India has also succeeded in saving the lives of millions of her people.

• At many places, Covid-19 is spreading fast. We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that corona is as fatal today as it was in the beginning - that’s why we have to be cautious.

• Wearing a face mask, using a ‘gamchcha’ or a light towel to cover, two-yard distancing, frequently washing hands, avoiding spitting anywhere, taking full care of hygiene and sanitation- these are our weapons to protect us from corona.

• There are times when masks cause inconvenience, one feels like removing them from the face- especially during a conversation. When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it. At such times, I urge you that whenever you feel your mask is bothersome and you want to remove it, spare a thought for those doctors, those nurses; think of our corona warriors.

• You will find them wearing masks for hours together, diligently working to save our lives- sometimes wearing masks for a span of eight to ten hours. Doesn’t that discomfort them? Just think about them... you too will feel that as citizens, we should not be negligent at all; nor let others be so.

• I urge the youth, the people of my country to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic this Independence Day. Take a resolve for a self-reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties.

• The festival of Raksha Bandhan is approaching. I have seen that many people and organisations are running initiatives to celebrate the festival in a different manner. Many are linking it to ‘Vocal for Local’ which is a step in the right direction.