Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to remain vigilant and renewed his pitch for precautionary measures in the war against the coronavirus pandemic as he reminded them of those fighting on the frontline.

Addressing the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi hailed the declining Covid-19 fatality rate and increasing recovery rate and at the same time emphasised that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to be lethal.

“We have been able to save the lives of lakhs of people but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas and we need to remain vigilant,” he said.

PM Modi said people have to continue wearing masks, keep a distance of two yards, wash hands continuously, not spit anywhere and take full care of cleanliness as these are the weapons that can protect us against the coronavirus disease.

He said people sometimes have trouble with the mask, feel like removing them and start talking to others.

“At such a time, I would urge you that whenever you feel troubled because of the mask and feel like removing it, then, for a moment, remember those doctors, nurses and corona warriors,” he said.

“They keep wearing masks continuously for hours and are working to save everyone’s lives. They keep wearing the mask for eight to ten hours. Aren’t they troubled?” he asked.

India reported 48,661 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,385,522, Union health minister data showed on Sunday.

The Prime Minister also paid his tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil conflict 21 years ago as the country observed Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year to mark the day the Indian Army recaptured all the posts in Kargil occupied by Pakistan in 1999.