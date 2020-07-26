PM Modi dedicates Mann Ki Baat address to Kargil Vijay Diwas, shares Covid-19 inspirational stories

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated his Mann Ki Baat address to Kargil Vijay Diwas and inspirational stories from across the country in battling the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Starting his address by recalling the Kargil War, PM Modi said that India’s victory is very important and praiseworthy because our soldiers beat the odds and emerged victorious. He said that the enemy was perched on high grounds and still, Indian soldiers were able to beat Pakistani soldiers. “Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India’s land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts,” said the prime minister.

“Twenty one years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil War. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason,” said PM Modi.

He then paid tribute to Kargil martyrs and urged the countrymen to read and share the stories of their bravery. He also talked about Mahatma Gandhi’s talisman and asked people to do and say things keeping in mind welfare of soldiers on borders.

The prime minister then turned his attention to efforts being carried out across the country to check the spread of Covid-19. He shared some inspirational stories from Jammu and Kashmir.

“During Covid-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved helped created employment opportunities,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister then highlighted India’s track record in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. “Today, Covid-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people,but threat of Coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant,” said PM Modi.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on June 28, the Prime Minister had urged people to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced.

“We are in the time of unlock. But, we have to be even more careful. India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more and it is now the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced,” the Prime Minister had said.

“During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points- defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it,” he had further said.

He had also spoken about the border standoff with China and praised the Indian Army soldiers who were killed in the Galway Valley clash with Chinese troops on June 15.